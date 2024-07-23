BILLY MORRISON Drops Official Lyric Video For "The Sound Of Freedom"

Billy Morrison has just released the lyric video for "The Sound Of Freedom", a standout track from his solo album, The Morrison Project. The album was released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

Morrison commented, "Perhaps quite a timely lyric video, considering everything that is going on around the world. 'The Sound Of Freedom,' one of my favorite tracks on The Morrison Project album, has a really cool lyric video now."

In addition to this release, Morrison recently celebrated a double victory at the Independent Hollywood Music Awards (IHMA). He won "Best Rock Song" and "Best Album" for The Morrison Project at the awards ceremony held on July 18 at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

(Photo - Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos)