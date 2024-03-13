BILLY MORRISON On His 30 Year Relationship With Best Friend OZZY OSBOURNE - "We Talk About Cadbury's Chocolate, And The Sex Pistols, And The Weather... Stuff That Friends Talk About"; Video

Billy Morrison's collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens, "Crack Cocaine", will be released Thursday March 21. In a new interview with Cassius Morris Official, Morrison opens up about his experiences with Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, his battles with addiction, and his collaborations with the iconic Steve Stevens. From backstage stories to personal reflections, delve into the fascinating journey of a rock 'n' roll icon. Watch below:

Billy Morrison has announced the exciting "Vive Le Hollywood" Contest, powered by dCommunity, to celebrate the release of his latest single, "Crack Cocaine", with the extraordinary talents of Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens. Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying essence of Hollywood, where creativity knows no bounds. Join us in this unparalleled celebration of music and artistry. Don't miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary - Vive Le Hollywood!

Sign up for the contest here.

“Dennis at TLG|ZOID and the guys at dCommunity have gone above and beyond with this contest! Not only are they flying winners into Los Angeles, but they have added a much needed charity component and somehow tied it all up with a point-driven bow - the more you do, the bigger the chances you have of winning. I cannot thank them enough for this kind of support and I fully support everything they are doing in this unique space,” says Morrison.

dCommunity, a web3 technology service provider, is proud to partner with The Label Group to bring the latest and best new engagement solutions to an industry that boasts the world’s greatest fans. With TLGs new management models and the dCommunity tech offerings, we are planning out a series of exciting rollouts both fans and sponsors will love. First up is The Morrison Project Charity Auction combining great music, fans, tech and charity in a fun promotion with a great cause. Early sign up is live. Stay tuned for details and follow our socials or join one of the early signup links.

Pre-save "Crack Cocaine" here for a chance to win.

Billy Morrison will release The Morrison Project - his third solo album and first since 2015 - on April 19th via TLG/Virgin Music Group.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter - primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in The Cult - has assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John 5, and more.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

“One of the greatest things about writing this album was being able to let my guest singers do their own thing,” says Morrison. “I would send them the track with no guidelines and just had them do whatever they felt. I think that gave those songs an energy and a life force that would not be there if I had tried to get involved in their lyrics or their melodies. And I loved everything they all did!”

He adds: “With the songs that I sing on this record, I wanted to write from an observational standpoint about the state of the world, the news outlets, the information flow (or lack of it) and the general sense of dis-ease that seems to be all-pervading right now.”

How did The Morrison Project come together? “I truly believe that making music without any preconceptions or goals yields the most creative and enjoyable results. And that is exactly how this record came to life. Making music with Erik (Eldenius) and Jeordie (White) during Covid, and mixing different musical styles started my journey towards this collection of songs that ended up featuring a lot of my friends.”

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Drowning" video: