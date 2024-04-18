BILLY MORRISON, STEVE STEVENS, OZZY OSBOURNE Discuss The Morrison Project - "Don't Forget To Wash And Return Ozzy's Tupperware"

Billy Morrison and special guests Ozzy Osbourne, John 5, and Steve Stevens recently joined SiriusXM host Tommy London in the SiriusXM LA Garage to celebrate the release of Billy’s new album, The Morrison Project.

During the album special airing on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch. 38), they discussed Ozzy singing on “Crack Cocaine”, and told the story of Ozzy bringing tupperware to the writing session. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Ozzy Osbourne: "Steve, do you remember the first melody I came up with? It was like something out of a musical."

Steve Stevens: "Yes, I do. Absolutely."

Billy Morrison: "So Ozzy, how did we communicate to you that it possibly wasn't the greatest melody?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "You said it's crap."

Billy Morrison: "But no, Steve said something the other day about writing the song. Listen to this."

Steve Stevens: "Well, it was really, you said, you know, you called me up and said, 'You know, obviously you have a great friendship with Ozzy.' And I just said, 'Yeah.' You said, 'Can we come over and do a bit of writing?' And I just thought 'Oh, fantastic. Yeah.' Just to extend the friendship. And obviously we worked together in Billy Idol. And I thought, well, you know, my job is just to like, make all the gear disappear, kind of thing. Make you guys at home. Ozzy came in with his tupperware. My wife Josie goes, 'Oh, make sure we washed Ozzy's tupperware.' Make sure that was her priority. 'Make sure we get him back the tupperware ‘cause Sharon will be calling me, Where's that f*cking tupperware'?"

For The Morrison Project - his third solo album and first since 2015 - Billy assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. See the tracklisting below.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Tracklisting:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Crack Cocaine" video:

"Drowning" video:

(Photo credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre for SiriusXM)