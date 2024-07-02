BILLY MORRISON’S “Crack Cocaine” Collaboration With OZZY OSBOURNE And STEVE STEVENS Is Now The #1 Active Rock Song In America

Billy Morrison’s seismic collaboration “Crack Cocaine” - featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists - is now the #1 Active Rock Song in America. Having jumped into this position on the Mediabase chart, the track is the second single from Billy's third solo album, The Morrison Project, via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group (released April 19).

"I’m just hugely grateful to every person on The Morrison Project team for pushing this track to the Active Rock Number One spot,” says an ecstatic Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens. “Both the song and the album have been so well-received - I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s a testament to passion and an honest love for making music as well as having a strong independent team. Thank you to my label, TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group, and every radio station and rock fan that played a part in this success."

Says Ozzy: "I’m overjoyed that ‘Crack Cocaine’ is number one at rock radio. And, of course, I’m even happier for my friend Billy Morrison.”

“The power of great respect and friendship is truly on display with ‘Crack Cocaine,’” offers Steve Stevens. “To contribute to the legacy of Ozzy Osborne is mind-blowing. Thank you Billy Morrison for the phone call and steering the ship.”

In “Crack Cocaine,” Ozzy sings, “I guess the way that your love makes me feel/Must mean I’m really addicted.” “Crack Cocaine” is the first new song with Ozzy on vocals since the 2022 release of his worldwide smash album Patient Number 9 which earned him two Grammy Awards (“Best Rock Album,” “Best Metal Performance”).

Morrison, Osbourne, and Stevens all appear in the “Crack Cocaine” video, with Paris Jackson playing the glamorous/romantic interest. Directed by Ivo Raza and filmed at various Los Angeles locations, it also features cameos from visual artist Risk and actor Jeff Hiliard. The video has now logged over 3.6 million views on YouTube.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

(Photo - Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos)