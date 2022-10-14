BILLY SHEEHAN Looks Back On U2 Supporting TALAS - "Somebody Said, 'Who's The Opening Act?,' I Said, It's Some Submarine Band"; Video

Starting today, a new episode of The SDR Show featuring Billy Sheehan is now available wherever you get your podcasts (and below). In the hour-long interview, Sheehan talks about opening for Van Halen in 1980, a potential Mr. Big reunion, and how Harvey Weinstein managed him (yes, that Harvey Weinstein).

Some highlights of the interview include:

- Billy casually mentioned to Eddie Van Halen that David Lee Roth asked him to meet to discuss a film project. This caused Eddie to claim that this proves he was right and that David was about to pull an “Ozzy Osbourne”. Billy thought he was crazy but quickly learned that David was indeed asking Billy to be in his solo band.

- His favorite moment was when he got to be on “The Tonight Show”, since this was the one thing that really struck a chord with his mom.

- He covers the Eat ‘Em And Smile reunion show that never was - telling the story of how the fire marshals shut down the show at Lucky Strike in Hollywood.

- His all-star show during the pandemic was held in the suburban neighbourhood of Nashville (summer of 2020), arranged by Phil X (Bon Jovi), and held in the community he lived. In addition to Billy, the show, attended by 100 of Phil’s neighbors, featured Ray Luzier (Korn) and Hugh McDonald (Bon Jovi).

- U2 opening up for Talas in Buffalo.

Talas is back with their new album, 1985, released back in September. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Inner Mounting Flame"

"I'll Take The Night"

"Crystal Clear"

"Don't Try To Stop Me Tonight"

"Do You Feel Any Better"

"On The Take"

"Come When You Call"

"The Power To Break Away"

"Black & Blue"

"Close To The Killer"

Album stream: