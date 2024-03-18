BILLY SHEEHAN To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Tune in this Friday, March 22nd at 1 PM ET on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel for an exclusive episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featuring none other than legendary bassist Billy Sheehan!

Billy Sheehan discusses Mr. Big and the ongoing Big Finish Tour. The bassist, singer, and songwriter shares tips and thrilling stories from his long and successful career (Mr.Big, David Lee Roth, Steve Vai, Niacin, Sons Of Apollo and more) with an eye to the future. An In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast episode you won't want to miss.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Mr. Big touring drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new video from the road along with the following message:

"One of the great joys of being out on the road with Mr. Big is getting the chance to have some impromptu jams with Billy Sheehan. This short jam came before soundcheck at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Indiana. I would like to point out the triplet run Billy does at 1:22 - so good!"

AIE Tube recently shared HD single cam footage of Mr. Big's entire January 18th show at Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Addicted To That Rush"

"Take Cover"

"Undertow"

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)"

"Alive and Kickin'"

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"

"CDFF-Lucky This Time" (Jeff Paris)

"Voodoo Kiss"

"Never Say Never"

"Just Take My Heart"

"My Kinda Woman"

"A Little Too Loose"

"Road To Ruin"

"To Be With You"

"Wild World" (Cat Stevens)

- guitar solo -

"Colorado Bulldog"

- bass solo -

"Shy Boy (Talas)

"30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

"Good Lovin' (The Olympics)

"Baba O'Riley (The Who)

Mr. Big is currently on tour in the EU / UK. Remaining dates are as listed:

March

19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Bataclan - Paris, France

28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April

1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

For further details, visit the official Mr. Big website.