BIOHAZARD Signs To New Frontiers Label Group Imprint BLKIIBLK

Frontiers Label Group proudly announces the launch of its new imprint, BLKIIBLK, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of heavy music, along with the signing of legendary and groundbreaking metal/hardcore band Biohazard as its first act. Biohazard are set to release a new album in 2025, the band’s first full-length release in over a decade.

BLKIIBLK aims to bring a fresh perspective to the heavy music scene by focusing on innovative and boundary-pushing artists. With a mission to support and elevate the genre, the new imprint is set to become a powerhouse in the music industry, showcasing talent that is both pioneering and influential.

Serafino Perugino, President of the label, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to launch BLKIIBLK with Biohazard as our flagship artist. Biohazard’s influence and pioneering spirit perfectly align with our vision for BLKIIBLK. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to break new ground.”

Biohazard stated: “When we reformed last year, the reaction to our first world tour in over a decade energized and inspired us to create new Biohazard music that pays respect to the old school while creating something new and exciting for us and our fans. If ever a time was right for new Biohazard, it’s now, and we’re excited to announce our partnership with BLKIIBLK. We can’t wait to release this beast of a record in 2025!”

Paul Gargano, co-manager of Biohazard, added: “The chemistry in Biohazard is electric and undeniable, and the band is stronger than they’ve ever been. By partnering with BLKIIBLK, we’ve found a label as motivated as the band to propel Biohazard to their greatest heights.”

Andy Gould, co-manager of the band, continues: “Having worked with Pantera and Rob Zombie, looking after Biohazard was a no brainer. Seeing the excitement of the band being back together was only matched by the enthusiasm of BLKIIBLK. I think the marriage between the label and band can only make Biohazard bigger than they have ever been.”

Tom Lipsky, Head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, commented on the new signing: “Biohazard creating new music is a metal event. Tour performances have been epic and now they are ready to raise hell in the studio. I am excited to work with them once again and to bring them to BLKIIBLK Records. I cannot wait to unleash their new music in the coming year!”

Biohazard, renowned for their aggressive style and socially conscious lyrics, has been a seminal force in the hardcore and metal scenes since their formation in the late 1980s. Their unique blend of hardcore punk, heavy metal, and hip-hop elements has garnered them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. Biohazard's signing with BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in their illustrious career, promising exciting new music and projects.

(Photo - Jeremy Deputat)