BLACK ABSINTHE Reveals “Call Of The Void” From New Album, On Earth Or In Hell

Toronto based trio Black Absinthe has unveiled their next single, "Call Of The Void", taken from their upcoming album On Earth Or In Hell, set to be released on March 27, 2024. Showcasing their distinctive blend of thrash and NWOBHM, "Call Of The Void" follows Black Absinthe's debut offering and album title track, "On Earth Or In Hell".

The band comments: "A thought, urging us to swerve into oncoming traffic or jump from the balcony ledge are contemplations of the mind found in reality. The French have a phrase for it, 'L’appel du vide'. But where are these intrusive thoughts coming from? Is this instinct misread as temptation on our journey to survive? Or a defensive mechanism towards danger."

"This song has been crafted from the insanity of our live sets and now, 'Call Of The Void' can be heard with immense power and production that brings the listener towards, and back down a razor's edge. We channeled Slayer, Testament, and the swirling descent of Anthrax's 'Madhouse' when diving into the musical bridge of demonic harmonies, thick lead solo, and chest pounding stops that are carried throughout the song. The lyrics decipher the mystery of a severed instinct, no logic can explain. This track is meant to be explored at a high volume.”

On Earth Or In Hell artwork and tracklisting:

"Dead Queen"

"Nobody Knows"

"Jean Lanfray"

"Call Of The Void"

"On Earth Or In Hell"

"The Hard Way"

"Essentially Fucked"

"Twisted Past"

(Photography: Michael Jari Davidson. Album Art: Darrin Crosgrove)