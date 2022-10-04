BLACK ANVIL Release Visualizer Video For New Song "29"

New York City black metal collective, Black Anvil, will be releasing their fifth full-length, Regenesis, on November 4 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label.

The band has shared the official visualizer for the album track, "29", which can be found below.

Pre-orders for Regenesis are now live here, while the album can be pre-saved on all streaming services at this location.

The artwork for Regenesis, which was created by Metastazis, can be found below along with the tracklist.

"The Gates Of Brass"

"In Two"

"The Bet"

"8-Bit Terror"

"29"

"Silver & Steele"

"Castrum Doloris"

"Echoes & Tapestry"

"VV"

"NYC Nightmares"

"Grant Us His Love"

"Regenesis"

"29" visualizer:

"8 Bit Terror" video:

"Castrum Doloris" lyric video:

Black Anvil will be supporting Cannibal Corpse along with Dark Funeral and Immolation. The trek will kick off on November 3 in Silver Springs, MD and will conclude on December 10 in Tampa, FL.

November

3 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

4 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

6 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

8 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

9 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

10 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

12 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

17 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

18 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

19 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

21 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

23 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

25 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

28 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX

29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

30 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

December

2 - Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest at Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

3 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS

4 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

5 - The Apollo Theatre AC - Belvidere, IL

6 - The Vogue Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

8 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

9 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

10 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

(Photo by Shayne Schrode // Strains of Horror)