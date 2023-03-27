BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Announce First Live Performance Since 2018

Black Country Communion - the rock supergroup comprised of vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple Black Sabbath, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper) and blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa - have announced their first live performance since early 2018.

The band have confirmed that they will perform on the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea IX cruise, sailing from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico, March 18 - 22, 2024.

For full details on the cruise, head here.



(Photo - Neil Zlozower)