BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Launch Music Video For New Single "Enlighten"

Black Country Communion - the celebrated rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian - have released a much video for "Enlighten", the opening song of their fifth studio album, V, out June 14. Watch below.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, "Enlighten" is a triumph of lyrical depth and musical innovation, penned by Hughes and Bonamassa. The production, helmed by long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley, captures the essence of the band's dynamic sound and evolving artistic expression.

"Enlighten" explores themes of self-awareness and spiritual awakening, conveyed through Hughes' emotive lyrics and the intricate guitar work of Bonamassa. Resonating with the band's signature fusion of hard rock and soul-stirring blues, the song stands as a testament to Black Country Communion's growth and mutual admiration, symbolizing their commitment to producing music that is authentic, heartfelt, and reflective of their shared experiences and vast musical expertise.



Formed by some of the most respected names in rock and blues and deeply rooted in both British and American classic hard-rock and blues-rock traditions, Black Country Communion has earned a formidable reputation over the past 15 years, not only as phenomenal songwriters but as a compelling live act, renowned for their commitment to musical excellence and innovation. Released on the heels of their first US concert in over 11 years, "Enlighten" serves as an exciting glimpse into the full spectrum of what the album promises, heralding a vibrant new chapter for the band and their fans globally.

The album V is available for pre-order now. For more details, exclusive content, and updates, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Enlighten"

"Stay Free"

"Red Sun"

"Restless"

"Letting Go"

"Skyway"

"You're Not Alone"

"Love And Faith"

"Too Far Gone"

"The Open Road"

"Red Sun" lyric video:

"Stay Free" lyric video:

Black Country Communion is a powerhouse supergroup fusing the incredible talents of Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Trapeze), Joe Bonamassa (Blues Rock Legend), Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Foreigner) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Sons of Apollo). Their brand of earth-shattering rock is heavily influenced by both British and American classic hard-rock and blues-rock music. The reputation they’ve cultivated after 15 years since their inception, not only as amazing songwriters, but as a powerful live act, is only exceeded by their dedication to their craft and willingness to challenge each other to make the best music imaginable.

(Photo - Nathan Zucker)