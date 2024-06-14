BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Share "Letting Go" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Black Country Communion - the celebrated rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian - have released their fifth studio album, V.

Available now on CD and Double LP (180 gram) Cosmic Blue Vinyl at BCC’s official store and all major streaming platforms, the album marks a pivotal moment in the band’s history, showcasing their most ambitious and profound work to date.

“The writing and recording of Black Country Communion’s V was monumental,'' shares bassist Glenn Hughes, the voice of rock and a pivotal force behind the album. “We all believe that this could be our finest work. I’m looking forward to this album release and hoping to see you all on the great highway in 2024.”

V features a collection of tracks that resonate with the band’s signature blend of hard rock and soul-stirring blues, from the powerful lyrics and profound musical composition of "Red Sun", to the electrifying single “Enlighten” and the funk-heavy “Stay Free”. Penned by Hughes and Bonamassa, each song takes listeners on a journey, weaving a narrative of power, introspection, and revival.



Since their debut in 2010, Black Country Communion has consistently delivered critically acclaimed albums, masterfully blending British blues-rock with American soul to captivate audiences around the globe. Produced by their longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, their latest release, V, reaffirms their status as rock royalty. This album captures the band’s dynamic sound and evolving artistic expression, celebrating their journey, talent, and enduring vision.

Tracklisting:

"Enlighten"

"Stay Free"

"Red Sun"

"Restless"

"Letting Go"

"Skyway"

"You're Not Alone"

"Love And Faith"

"Too Far Gone"

"The Open Road"

