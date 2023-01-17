BLACK HEART SAINTS Announce “Human Xstacy” Single

Black Heart Saints, consisting of Josh Ross (Vocals), Mark Sean (Guitar), Nathan Flores (Drums), and Ian C.G. (Bass), announces the release of their new single "Human Xstacy" in association with legendary label Cleopatra Records. Slated for release on January 20, 2023, the song was produced by Geno Lenardo (Filter, Device) and mixed/mastered by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns 'N Roses, Sons of Apollo, Asia). Pre-save on all platforms here.

Black Heart Saints exploded onto the scene with a distinct groove steeped in classic rock and a modern intensity, and a bravado that is clearly backed by talent. With endorsements by some of the most respected rock personalities and critics such as Eddie Trunk, Lou Brutus, and Jose Mangin from SiriusXM Octane, Black Heart Saints stands atop the "new wave of classic rock" pantheon and is destined for a bright future. In recent years, the studio singles “Reach the End”, “Lines”, and “Misery” topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Charts, paving the way for appearances at SXSW Festival, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and serving as the support act for national artists such as Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Ace Frehley, Sevendust, Steel Panther, Pop Evil, Buckcherry, Dirty Honey, and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Cleopatra Records and welcome them to our all-star team. 2023 is the year that ‘Black Heart Saints’ becomes a household name,” says guitarist, Mark Sean.

Setting the stage for commercial success early in the band’s career, on April 12, 2018, Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler officially proclaimed April 12th to be “Black Heart Saints Day.” The following year, the band was awarded #1 Best Rock/Metal Act at the prestigious Austin Music Awards, being recognized alongside other local luminaries such as Willie Nelson and Black Pumas. In 2019, their first full-length release ALIVE, drew acclaim from fans and critics alike and led to the now famous “Road to Sturgis Tour.” Putting Black Heart Saints’ charismatic live performance to the test, the band took the stage at the world-renowned motorcycle rally, attended by over 500,000 bikers from all around the globe, and the group earned the respect and devotion of a whole new audience base. This experience catapulted Black Heart Saints to the West Coast where they completed an extensive tour, including a headline performance at the famed Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA.

"I've been friends with Brian Perera (President/CEO of Cleopatra Records) for years, and with today's uncertain musical landscape, it's great to have a label like Cleopatra Records behind us,” says talent manager, John Gomez. “Brian and his staff are dedicated to rock and very focused in the right places to help bring Black Heart Saints’ music to market, build their audience, and reach new heights,” Gomez adds.

In 2023, Black Heart Saints is returning to the road. The band will perform a round of shows with Steel Panther in the Carolinas (as direct support) at the end of January, and then this March in Texas with the power trio supergroup The Winery Dogs (also as direct support). Dangerous & dirty, Black Heart Saints gives fans exactly what they want – rock god vocals catapulted over explosive, memorable riffs – leaving legions of the rock ‘n’ roll faithful yearning for more.