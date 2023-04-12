BLACK HEART SAINTS Release “Human Xstacy” Single To Radio Via Cleopatra Records

On April 12, 2018, Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler officially proclaimed April 12 to be “Black Heart Saints Day!” What better day to release their latest single "Human Xstacy" to radio.

In addition, the band has released the “Human Xstacy” lyric video that can be seen below.

Black Heart Saints, consisting of Josh LeBlanc (Vocals), Mark Sean (Guitar), Nathan Flores (Drums), and Ian C.G. (Bass), announced the release of their new single "Human Xstacy" on January 20th with legendary label Cleopatra Records. The song was produced by Geno Lenardo (Filter, Device) and mixed/mastered by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns 'N Roses, Sons of Apollo, Asia).

Black Heart Saints exploded onto the scene with a distinct groove steeped in classic rock and a modern intensity, and a bravado that is clearly backed by talent. With endorsements by some of the most respected rock personalities and critics such as Eddie Trunk, Lou Brutus, and Jose Mangin from SiriusXM Octane, Black Heart Saints stands atop the "new wave of classic rock" pantheon and is destined for a bright future. In recent years, the studio singles “Reach The End”, “Lines”, and “Misery” topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Charts, paving the way for appearances at SXSW Festival, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and serving as the support act for national artists such as Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Ace Frehley, Sevendust, Steel Panther, Pop Evil, Buckcherry, Dirty Honey, and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Cleopatra Records and welcome them to our all-star team. 2023 is the year that Black Heart Saints becomes a household name,” says guitarist, Mark Sean.