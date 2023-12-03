BLACK HEART SAINTS Release New Single / Video "Two Drinks In"

Black Heart Saints, consisting of Josh LeBlanc (vocals), Mark Sean (guitar), Nathan Flores (drums), and Ian C.G. (bass), has proudly announced the debut of their latest single, "Two Drinks In", via Cleopatra Records. To complement this high-octane release, the band has dropped an exhilarating music video, skillfully directed by the visionary talents of Static Heart Productions.

Black Heart Saints exploded onto the scene with a distinct groove steeped in classic rock and a modern intensity, and a bravado that is clearly backed by talent. With endorsements by some of the most respected rock personalities and critics such as Eddie Trunk, Lou Brutus, and Jose Mangin from SiriusXM Octane, Black Heart Saints stands atop the "new wave of classic rock" pantheon and is destined for a bright future. In recent years, the studio singles “Reach The End”, “Lines”, and “Misery” topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Charts, paving the way for appearances at SXSW Festival, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and serving as the support act for national artists such as Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Ace Frehley, Sevendust, Steel Panther, Pop Evil, Buckcherry, Dirty Honey, and more.

For further details, visit the official Black Heart Saints website.