BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announce October / November US Tour With Special Guests OBITUARY And PRONG

Black Label Society will tour the US this fall with special guests Obituary and Prong. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, June 11.

Tour dates:

October

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

2 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

29 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

November

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

6 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

9 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

20 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre

21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

(Photo - Justin Reich)