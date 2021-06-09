BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announce October / November US Tour With Special Guests OBITUARY And PRONG
Black Label Society will tour the US this fall with special guests Obituary and Prong. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, June 11.
Tour dates:
October
1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
2 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater
4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
15 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort
16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
29 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
November
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
4 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium
5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
6 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
9 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie
14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
20 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre
21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
27 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
(Photo - Justin Reich)