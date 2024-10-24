BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE, MACABRE Added To Lineup For For Milwaukee Metal Fest 2025

Due to the massive success of the second edition of Milwaukee Metal Festival, the iconic midwestern event is returning in 2025. The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15. Tickets are now available here.

The festival is now pleased to welcome: Black Label Society, Devin Townsend, Enslaved, Suicide Silence, and Macabre to the lineup!

That's not all. Stay tuned as more big announcements will be coming very soon.

Festival co-organizer and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta comments, "It’s not even November yet and we’re thrilled to announce another wave of killer bands & artists for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2025. From Down to Black Label Society to Devin Townsend & Enslaved we have something for everyone and bands who have not been to Milwaukee in ages! This is the perfect fest to welcome them back to the area and will be our biggest year yet!"

The updated lineup is now as follows, with more TBA: Down (Anselmo, Windstein, Keenan, Bower, Bruders), Black Label Society, Devin Townsend, The Dillinger Escape Plan (performing Calculating Infinity), Exodus, Enslaved, Destruction, Suicide Silence, 3 Inches Of Blood, Wolves In The Throne Room, Trouble, The Acacia Strain, Harms Way, Fugitive, Speed, Exhorder, Full Of Hell, END, Nekrogoblikon, Deceased, Legions Of Doom, Macabre.