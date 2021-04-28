BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Release Music Video For "Heart Of Darkness", Featured In The None More Black Box Set

Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society have released a video for "Heart Of Darkness", featured in the None More Black Box Set, available at NoneMoreBlackBoxSet.com. Watch the clip below:

The box set that the world has been waiting for. All twelve original Black Label Society studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl. Remastered. Refurbished. Reupholstered. Recarpeted. Reassured. Remarried. Restored. Reissued. Relaunched. Reassembled. RE-EVERYTHING.

The None More Black Box Set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling Black Label Society's legendary career. Demolish all of life's menial tasks with the official Odin's Demolition Squad patch. Impress your friends and help open bottles for your loved ones that lack opposable thumbs with the None More Black Box Set bottle opener.

Arrives in an indestructible black on black embossed collection box. Includes The Song Remains Not The Same II: featuring reworked versions of the original songs.

All original studio albums:

Sonic Brew - black/white marble x2 LP

Stronger Than Death - black/apple marble x2 LP

1919 Eternal - black/brown marble x2 LP

The Blessed Hellride - black/silver marble LP

Hangover Music Vol. VI - black/canary marble x2LP

Mafia - black/neon coral marble x2LP

Shot To Hell - black/tangerine marble LP

Order Of The Black - black/grey marble LP

Catacombs Of The Black Vatican - black/tan marble LP

Grimmest Hits - black/olive marble LP

Two bonus albums:

The Song Remains Not The Same II - grey LP

Nuns and Roaches: Tasty Little Bastards - black/magenta LP