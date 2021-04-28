BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Release Music Video For "Heart Of Darkness", Featured In The None More Black Box Set
Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society have released a video for "Heart Of Darkness", featured in the None More Black Box Set, available at NoneMoreBlackBoxSet.com. Watch the clip below:
The box set that the world has been waiting for. All twelve original Black Label Society studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl. Remastered. Refurbished. Reupholstered. Recarpeted. Reassured. Remarried. Restored. Reissued. Relaunched. Reassembled. RE-EVERYTHING.
The None More Black Box Set comes with a hardcover 32-page photo book, chronicling Black Label Society's legendary career. Demolish all of life's menial tasks with the official Odin's Demolition Squad patch. Impress your friends and help open bottles for your loved ones that lack opposable thumbs with the None More Black Box Set bottle opener.
Arrives in an indestructible black on black embossed collection box. Includes The Song Remains Not The Same II: featuring reworked versions of the original songs.
All original studio albums:
Sonic Brew - black/white marble x2 LP
Stronger Than Death - black/apple marble x2 LP
1919 Eternal - black/brown marble x2 LP
The Blessed Hellride - black/silver marble LP
Hangover Music Vol. VI - black/canary marble x2LP
Mafia - black/neon coral marble x2LP
Shot To Hell - black/tangerine marble LP
Order Of The Black - black/grey marble LP
Catacombs Of The Black Vatican - black/tan marble LP
Grimmest Hits - black/olive marble LP
Two bonus albums:
The Song Remains Not The Same II - grey LP
Nuns and Roaches: Tasty Little Bastards - black/magenta LP