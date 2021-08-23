BLACK LABEL SOCIETY To Release Doom Crew Inc. Album In November; "Set You Free" Music Video Streaming

Black Label Society have announced their eleventh studio album, Doom Crew Inc., out November 26 via Entertainment One (eOne). Today, the band releases the track, "Set You Free". Check out the absurdly ridiculous video for the first single, below.

The album will be available digitally, on CD and vinyl, plus a deluxe edition that includes vinyl, CD longbox, cassette and more. Pre-order here.

The 12-track album is both a tribute to the band’s “first to bleed, last to leave'' road crew, and a salute to the legion whose support, stretching back to 1998, rivals that of the KISS Army. The stomping, heavy, bluesy, recklessly unhinged hard-rock-metal quartet are part invading horde, and part traveling carnival - summoning caffeine-fueled cacophony on records and the stage.

The songs are odes to celebration and mourning, the soundtracks to jubilant evenings and bewildering days recorded in Zakk’s home studio, the Black Vatican. On this album, Zakk trades solos and twin-guitar parts with Dario Lorina, backed by the rumble of longtime bassist, John “J.D.” DeServio, and powerhouse drummer, Jeff Fabb.

“We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos, doubling with me and being more involved in that regard,” said frontman, Zakk Wylde. “It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin guitar band, whether it’s the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines, and trading off solos. It stemmed from the live shows, where we’d both go into the crowd and extend songs like ‘Fire It Up.’”

Doom Crew Inc. tracklisting:

"Set You Free"

"Destroy & Conquer"

"You Made Me Want To Live"

"Forever And A Day"

"End Of Days"

"Ruins"

"Forsaken"

"Love Reign Down"

"Gospel Of Lies"

"Shelter Me"

"Gather All My Sins"

"Farewell Ballad"

"Set You Free" video:

Black Label Society will hit the road this fall on the Doom Trooping Over North America tour starting October 1 in Sacramento at Ace of Spades with openers Obituary and Prong through November 28 ending in Albuquerque at the Sunshine Theater. The band will then finish up the tour from December 27 to 31 with Prong and Armored Saint - see full tour details below and tickets on sale now.

October

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*+

2 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater*+

4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*+

5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*+

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*+

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*+

12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom*+

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre*+

15 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort*+

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage*+

17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*+

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*+

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *+

21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino*+

22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater*+

23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant*+

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues*+

26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*+

28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall*+

29 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel*+

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's*+

30 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*+

November

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*+

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*+

5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live*+

6 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater*+

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*+

9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater*+

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater*+

11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory*+

13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino*+

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit*+

15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues*+

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center*+

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*+

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre*+

20 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*+

21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live*+

23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater*+

24 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues*+

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*+

27 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater*+

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*+

December

27 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse+^

28 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Grand+^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern+^

30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues+^

31 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee+^

* with Obituary

+ with Prong

^ with Armored Saint

