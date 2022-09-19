BLACK LAVA Reveals "Eye Of The Moon" Music Video

Emerging blackened death metal quartet Black Lava will release their debut full-length album, Soul Furnace, on November 25, 2022 via Season Of Mist. The band is now sharing an epic music video for their brand new single, "Eye Of The Moon".

Black Lava comments: "'Eye Of The Moon' tells a story of a man embarking on a journey through harsh landscapes - such as snow, forests and mountains - in search of a witches lair, looking for strength and guidance. The clip was shot in the beautiful scenes of Mt Buffalo, in Victoria, Australia. With its stunning landscape, dramatic cliffs and peaks, it was the perfect location for the story to take place. Filmed in the heart of winter over three days, the conditions were extremely difficult with temperatures dropping from -1 to -7 Celsius, which proved especially hard on camera equipment and the crews, with the constant snow, rain, and wind, made it near impossible to capture the artistic vision. Our hands were freezing at times and could hardly move, but with an amazing dedicated team we persevered with its creation, and what you see is the result. We are extremely proud to present 'Eye Of The Moon'."

Pre-orders for Soul Furnace are now live here, and can be saved on all digital streaming services at this location.

The cover artwork for Soul Furnace was painted by Paolo Girardi, and can be found below along, with the tracklisting.

"Origins"

"Aurora"

"Black Blizzard"

"Baptised In Ice"

"Eye Of The Moon"

"Northern Dawn"

"Necrocatacomb"

"Nightshade"

"Soul Furnace"

(Photo by Joe Ritson)