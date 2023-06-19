BLACK MAGIC SIX To Release Black Cloud Descending Album In September; Title Track Music Video Streaming

The title of Black Magic Six’s upcoming album, Black Cloud Descending, really sums up the mood and thoughts of its creators during the album making process. It tells stories of constant escaping, accepting defeat, destinies of outcasts, failures, and drunks. Tales of the wiser, exaggerated lies, vague rumours, fuzzy states of mind and suspicious circumstances - even the thought in the back of your head about the possibility of redemption while standing on the edge of the cliff right before falling in; it’s all there.

Second single from the upcoming fifth album is the title track, "Black Cloud Descending". The name of the song was taken from a comment the Asheton brothers’ sister Katy said, when guitarist James Williamson joined The Stooges. Other than that, the new single has nothing to do with this.

The short movie written by the band and director Juho Karhu tells a story about the bad times ahead and how to prepare for overcoming them - no matter how much effort and resources it may take. It’s a story about friendship and that it’s the journey that matters, not the destination. Check out the video below.

Black Cloud Descending is out on September 1 on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. The album was produced, recorded, and mixed by Mitro Kylliäinen at Kung Fu Audio along with BM6 during 2022-2023. Original art used for the album cover was made by Greger Grönholm.

Tracklisting:

"Black Goat"

"Evil Eye Powder"

"Blood Of Babylon"

"Werewolf Of Istanbul"

"Aileen"

"Black Cloud Descending"

"Full House Blues"

"Forsaken Land"

"Landback Pond"

"I Am Drunk"

"Black Cloud Descending" video:

The band will play selected live shows to celebrate the new album in Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Spain.

Lineup:

Japa Motherfucker - Drums and percussions

Taskinen - Vocals, guitars, organ, and percussions

(Photo - Mikko Linsiö)