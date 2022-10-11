Black Metal Rainbows Book To Be Published In January; Video Trailer

Set for release on January 3, Black Metal Rainbows is a 400+ page, full-color anthology of radical, queer, and leftist writings and artworks that uncover black metal as a genre of openness and inclusivity. Help us promote this important book in your publications and on social media.

Black metal is a paradox. A noisy underground metal genre brimming with violence and virulence, it has captured the world’s imagination for its harsh yet flamboyant style and infamous history involving arson, blasphemy, and murder. Today black metal is nothing less than a cultural battleground between those who claim it for nationalist and racist ends, and those who say: Nazi black metal fvck off!

Black Metal Rainbows is a radical new vision of black metal - a book like no other: a unique collection of stunning artworks and thought-provoking writings by a wide range of 80+ writers, artists, activists and visionaries, including Drew Daniel of Matmos/The Soft Pink Truth, Kim Kelly, Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix of Liturgy, Margaret Killjoy of Feminazgul, Laina Dawes of What Are You Doing Here? A Black Woman’s Life and Liberation in Heavy Metal, Espi Kvlt, Charles Forsman of The End of the Fucking World, Eugene S. Robinson of Oxbow, Svein Egil Hatlevik of Fleurety and Zweizz, an oral history of Dødheimsgard's album 666 International, a Tridroid Records label profile, and much more.

Across essays and interviews, artworks and comics, this gorgeously-designed full-color book foregrounds black metal’s evolution and celebrates its long-term anti-authoritarian spirit. Black metal Rainbows is a necessary conversation-starter, a destroyer of gates and gatekeepers. Because beyond the clichés of grimness and hate, lies a musical genre rich in creativity, humor, and all the colors of the rainbow. We see black metal as open, inclusive, and unlimited: a musical genre whose vital spirit of total antagonism rebels against the forces of political conservatism. All hail the golden age of pluralistic black metal.

From the crypt to the cloud, Black Metal Rainbows unearths black metal’s sparkling core and illuminates its prismatic spectrum: deep within the black, far beyond grimness, and over a darkly glittering rainbow. Nothing is trve, and everyone is permitted. Long live black metal’s trve rainbow!

Preceding the book will be the Black Metal Rainbows Compilation Album benefitting LGBTQ+ youth charities and released on Bandcamp Friday November 4, 2022. Pre-order here.

The Black Metal Rainbows Compilation Album is a show of strength: 100+ underground and black metal, noise, and electronic artists — including Krallice, Dawn Ray’d, Pupil Slicer, Caïna, Sacred Son and Merzbow — have come together in support of LGBTQ youth, who are currently the victims of a wave of oppression and abuse by fascist and conservative forces worldwide.

From blackened grind to epic black metal, blackgaze to dungeon synth, noise to avantgarde, this massive compilation of queer, trans, leftist, anarchist and antifascist bands from the global underground will raise money for charities helping LGBTQ youth: The Trevor Project, Mermaids, Minus 18, The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) Youth & Student Organisation, and more. We are also planning a concert, tentatively scheduled in February 2023 at St Vitus in Brooklyn: more details soon.

PM Press was founded in 2007 as an independent publisher with a veteran staff boasting a wealth of experience in print and online publishing. We seek to create radical and stimulating fiction and nonfiction books, pamphlets, T-shirts, and visual and audio materials to entertain, educate, and inspire you.