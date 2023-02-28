Black Metallers IMPERIAL DEMONIC Unleash "Beneath The Crimson Eclipse" Single

Melodic black metal formation Imperial Demonic are preparing to unearth their bleak debut Beneath The Crimson Eclipse on April 7, 2023. Not far from the brisk fjords of the black metal motherland, Imperial Demonic from Belfast, Northern Ireland pay homage to the more polished black metal sound of the late '90s and early 2000s. Pre-orders for Beneath The Crimson Eclipse can be found here.

The band has released their new single, "Beneath The Crimson Eclipse". Check it out below.

The emerging melodic black metal project is rising from the underground to bring forth something as vicious and violent as it is elegant and melodic. Imperial Demonic first emerged as a solo project, showcasing project architect Cameron Åhslund-Glass’ impressive musical prowess. Expanding the lineup, Andy Heathen (vocals), Daniel Dempster (lead guitar), Kacper Lewandowski (rhythm guitar), and Gareth Murdock (bass), were enlisted, completing the vision for the band.

Moving forward as a five-piece, the forthcoming opus sees Imperial Demonic pursue heavier, more aggressive territory with relentless blast beats, melodic hooks and visceral lyrics. Bringing the fire and brimstone back to modern black metal, Imperial Demonic weave together fury and triumph, aggression and melody.

Now, upon joining forces with Black Lion Records, April 7th will see the black mark of Imperial Demonic left upon the masses.

Tracklist:

"The Furnace"

"Ways Of The Secular Flesh"

"The Path Of Night"

"Dawn Of The Infernal Age"

"Beneath The Crimson Eclipse"

