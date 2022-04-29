Black Metallers NASTERGAL Release Debut Single "Eternal Winter"; Solitude EP Due In May

"Eternal Winter" is a track taken from Nastergal's upcoming EP, Solitude, due for release on May 13th, 2022 via Wormholedeath.

Solitude is Nastergal's first release and features musicians from across the world. This is the band's next step into a realm of extreme metal, having played in various death and black metal bands in the past.

Nastergal is an international black metal band started by Jacques Valentyn (guitars) and Riaan Coertze (drums) and completed with the help of Marco Toba (bass) and Evgen Zoidze (vocals). The music draws its inspiration from bands such as Dark Funeral with lyrical content influenced by the works of Friedrich Nietzsche.

Check out "Eternal Winter" below.

Nastergal proudly presents a unique take on the Black Metal genre with their own unique sound. They are committed to the music they create and strive to deliver the best to their audience. The Solitude EP explores the dark world of self realization and war in the mind of Zarathustra as he struggles to validate himself in a world filled with deceit and ignorance. The underlying argument is that all human values are created by humans, rather than gods, or nature, or some underlying fundamental reality.