BLACK MIRRORS Premiere Music Video For Grunge-Inspired New Single "Lost In Desert"

November 4 will see Brussels-based rock act, Black Mirrors, return with their new masterpiece and sophomore studio album, entitled Tomorrow Will Be Without Us, releasing via Napalm Records.

Are we killing our own planet? No, Black Mirrors doesn’t believe that we as humans have the power to destroy mother earth. However, as the album cover below portrays, it’s clear who will end up burning – all living creatures, us. Tomorrow Will Be Without Us is a clear statement impacting every single one of us living on our planet.

As the album’s first single, “Hateful Hate, I’ll Kill You”, has already showcased, Tomorrow Will Be Without Us pushes the band’s fuzz pedals to the max, delivering powerful rock anthems you can’t help but move and groove to, yet perfectly proving Black Mirrors’ unforced, versatile and organic talent. Today, the band fronted by extraordinary vocalist Marcella Di Troia releases a brand new single - the crisp, grunge-esque juggernaut "Lost In Desert".

Black Mirrors says about the new single: “For this song, Pierre found the inspiration in the Tabernas desert in Spain. Years ago, we shot the video of Moonstone there and the hugeness of the area inspired the mood of Lost in Desert. This song is about going somewhere else when you don't feel you belong where you are anymore. It's about going to a place where it's vast. A place where you are going back to your roots, what you truly are. It's about finding an asylum where there's nothing but an open space to think, a place for introspection and to find yourself again.“

Black Mirrors’ sophomore outing is a deep, soulful and vividly textured 90's inspired rock record with umpteen layers begging to be picked apart with each spin, and lyrically, traverses humankind’s increasing apathy towards the world around them. The grunge-infused guitar lines meld in harmony, giving way to memorable riffs, rhythmic gems, big grooves and the addictive, beautifully unchained vocals of Di Troia. The album fluxes from fierce and blustery to often gentle and calming, channeling the flavor of MTV’s glory era showcasing acts such as Nirvana, Radiohead, Hole, Alain Johannes, Alice In Chains and beyond.

Contrary to the album’s title and its evocative themes about today’s society and a world falling apart, tomorrow does belong to Black Mirrors – there is no doubt they will own the next decade, providing us with the finest in heavy rock and melodic grunge grandeur the world of tomorrow unconditionally needs.

"Like all of us, we had to go through a lot during these past years. Tomorrow Will Be Without Us is our answer to all the questions we had during that time, our reflection on the ecological catastrophe we're all witnessing, our thoughts on our consumerist society, …“ the band comments. "Writing these songs gave us the strength to go forward and to heal us, it was our catharsis. We deeply hope it will bring you some light in these dark times."

Together with the touch of worldwide-acclaimed producer Alain Johannes (Eagles Of Death Metal, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, No Doubt,…), Black Mirrors have reset the bar to unexpected heights, and their new album promises to leave its mark on today’s rock scene worldwide! One can be sure, the music world of tomorrow would be a lonely place without Black Mirrors, and Tomorrow Will Be Without Us locks them at the top.

Tomorrow Will Be Without Us will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- LP Gatefold BLACK

- LP Gatefold Marbled BLACK/GOLD (ltd. 300)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Snake Oil"

"Lost In Desert"

"Tomorrow Will Be Without Us"

"Hateful Hate, I'll Kill You"

"Ode To My Unborn Child"

"Through The Eyes Of A Giant"

"Collapsology (Raise Your Voice)" feat. Alain Johannes

"Anthropocene"

"Tears To Share"

"Say It Again"

"Hateful Hate, I'll Kill You" video:

Current band lineup:

Marcella Di Troia (Vocals)

Pierre Lateur (Lead Guitar)

Yannick Carpentier (Drums)

Pierre Guillaume (Guitar, Synths, Backing Vocals)

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)