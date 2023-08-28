BLACK OAK ARKANSAS Release Cover Of NEIL YOUNG's "Southern Man"; Audio

Southern rock sensations, Black Oak Arkansas, have been called many things - brazen, bold, maybe even a little brash. But in more than 60 years, one has rarely thought to label them as …ironic. Until now. The legendary band is releasing a barn-burning version of Neil Young’s anti-South song “Southern Man” today via Cleopatra Records. Listen here, and below.

The latest single from their much-anticipated album of covers The Devil’s Jukebox (Cleopatra Records, September 1), “Southern Man” is one of a dozen renditions that the band hand-selected to record and make their own. Unsurprisingly, the band chose other great classic rock tracks like The Stones’ “Sympathy For The Devil” and Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody To Love”. They even covered songs by folk heroes Bob Dylan and The Mamas & The Papas to round out the eclectic nature of the album.

A true labor of love, as lead guitarist Ricki Lee Reynolds passed away after the band started recording the record, The Devil’s Jukebox is much like the group itself. A tapestry of different sounds, tastes, and experiences, all woven together by the common thread of a love for music.

As bandleader and vocalist Jim "Dandy" Mangrum puts it, “This album is dedicated to the memory of our brother, Rickie Lee Reynolds. We love you Rickie Lee, you’ll never be forgotten.”

The Devil’s Jukebox is set for release on CD and digital September 1 with a beautiful vinyl version coming on September 22.

Tracklisting:

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Space Lord"

"All Along The Watchtower

"California Dreamin'

"Rock 'N' Roll Woman"

"I'm A Man"

"Somebody To Love

"Bold As Love"

"Mr. Soul"

"Southern Man"

"Goin' Back"

"Christmas Everywhere"