BLACK OIL Release “Nowhere To Run” Video

LA-based metal band Black Oil has released their new video and single “Nowhere To Run”, directed by Leo Liberti (Trivium, Megadeth).

“Nowhere To Run” is the first track showcasing the new Black Oil lineup featuring: vocalist Mary Zema (Luna Mortis, White Empress, Helion Prime), bassist Murilo Ramos (Heavens Guardian), drummer Rick Pivetta (Walls Of Eden), and founding member, guitarist Addasi Addasi.

Black Oil is slated for a November 5th festival appearance at Hell And Heaven Metal Fest 2023 in Toluca, Mexico, alongside headliners, Slipknot, Muse, Guns N' Roses, and others.



