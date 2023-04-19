BLACK ORCHID EMPIRE - "Scarlet Haze" Lyric Video Streaming

Progressive rock trio, Black Orchid Empire, have released a lyric video for "Scarlet Haze", the latest single from the band's new full-length, Tempus Veritas, out now via Season Of Mist.

Regarding the album, the Black Orchid Empire explains: "Interwoven with the fabric of our history as a species are countless opportunities for stories. Little pieces of imagined narrative, set within events we all collectively know as historical, that seek to explore what it means to be human - this is the idea behind Tempus Veritas. Whereas Semaphore looked to the future, this record reinvents the past, wondering what it was like to be inside the mind of a person living through times of consequence. Musically, we continue to seek the boundary between the savagely technical and the undeniably beautiful and attempt to push it as far as possible. We poured our entire creative beings into making this album - we sincerely hope you enjoy it."

Cover art by Black Orchid Empire and Ines Hernandez.

Tracklisting:

“Tempus Veritas”

“Hydrogen”

“The Raven”

“Last Ronin”

“Scarlet Haze”

“Deny The Sun”

“Glory To The King”

“Summit”

“Weakness”

“Vesuvius”

“Latimer”

“Glory To The King” lyric video:

“Deny The Sun” video: