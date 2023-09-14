BLACK PESTILENCE Set To Kick Off Western Canadian Tour With CITIZEN RAGE; Chaotic Wisdom Album Out Now

Canada’s Black Pestilence are set to launch their Western Canadian tour with Citizen Rage in support of their new album, Chaotic Wisdom. Dates are listed below.

September

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

16 - Red Deer, AB - The Vat

17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

18 - Drumheller, AB - Neighbors Pub

19 - Saskatoon, SK - D’Lish Café

21 - Regina, SK - TBA

22 - Brandon, MB - East Side Eatery

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldgo Events Centre

Black Pestilence's new album, Chaotic Wisdom, is out now and available to order at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Mortal Rift”

“A Life Of Evil”

“The Devil’s Connection”

“Chaos And Carnality”

“Aspect Of Darkness”

“Infernal Might” (feat. Mark Russell)

“Animus”

“The Devil’s Connection” video:

"Mortal Rift" video:

(Photo - Wikked Twist Media)