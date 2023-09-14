BLACK PESTILENCE Set To Kick Off Western Canadian Tour With CITIZEN RAGE; Chaotic Wisdom Album Out Now
Canada’s Black Pestilence are set to launch their Western Canadian tour with Citizen Rage in support of their new album, Chaotic Wisdom. Dates are listed below.
September
15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
16 - Red Deer, AB - The Vat
17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
18 - Drumheller, AB - Neighbors Pub
19 - Saskatoon, SK - D’Lish Café
21 - Regina, SK - TBA
22 - Brandon, MB - East Side Eatery
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldgo Events Centre
Black Pestilence's new album, Chaotic Wisdom, is out now and available to order at Bandcamp.
Tracklisting:
“Mortal Rift”
“A Life Of Evil”
“The Devil’s Connection”
“Chaos And Carnality”
“Aspect Of Darkness”
“Infernal Might” (feat. Mark Russell)
“Animus”
“The Devil’s Connection” video:
"Mortal Rift" video:
(Photo - Wikked Twist Media)