BLACK RHENO Releases “Flea Ridden” Video; Split With CHILD BITE Out Later This Month

“Flea Ridden,” the new video from Sydney, Australia’s Black Rheno (pictured above), has arrived. Black Rheno spews forth hot and catchy chunks of stoner, sludge, grind, and doom. Their latest single is taken from their upcoming split 7” with US noise rockers Child Bite set for release on April 29 via Housecore Records in the US and Dead Set Records in Australia.

The video was created by Mitch Hertz at Hertz Fist Productions and captures the zany, off-kilter antics of the band in their hilarious new venture. “Flea Ridden” literally bolts out of the gates and features the incredibly catchy and explosive energy of the band at the peak of their powers.

Black Rheno has been active part of the Australian scene for the last five years, with their debut self-released record Noise Smasher receiving high praise and earning them a spot in the top of the heap of Aussie heavy bands. The band also received a nod to tour the US showcasing at SXSW in Texas in 2018 and toured Japan and Australia in 2019 alongside Eyehategod. Additionally, Black Rheno has been on the road with likes of Napalm Death, Brujeria, Lock Up, King Parrot, and Psycroptic, and have carved out a loyal fanbase with their intense live shows that never fail to engage.

Formed nearly fifteen years ago, art-rock-turned-punk/metal mutants Child Bite has forged a unique path through the underground musical landscape. Their current formation, consisting of vocalist Shawn Knight, bassist Sean Clancy, guitarist Jeremy Waun, and a revolving cast of drummers, produces a sound directly informed by legendary pioneers such as Dead Kennedys, The Jesus Lizard, Voivod, and Faith No More; aggressive, anxiety-inducing songs that deftly balance their early-’80s-hardcore-meets-’90s-alt-rock/metal influences while never losing sight of the goal; creating unique, memorable songs.

The Child Bite/Black Rheno split 7” is the amalgamation of two giant forces from opposite ends of the globe clashing together to produce some visceral, hypnotic and plainly bone shattering noise. Featuring strictly limited vinyl with hand printed covers produced personally by Child Bite’s Shawn Knight and Sean Clancy, this is truly a must have release.

Physical preorders are available via Housecord Records in the U.S. and Deadset Records in Australia.

Tracklisting:

“Death Before Dementia” – Child Bite

“Born A Hog” – Child Bite

“Flea Ridden” – Black Rheno

“Empire” – Black Rheno

“Flea Ridden” video: