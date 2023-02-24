BLACK SABBATH – 1973 Italy Screenprint Now Available

Black Sabbath’s iconic Italian Tour happened exactly 50 years ago in February 1973. It was the band’s first tour of Italy, and they were promoted as “the most revolutionary pop group,” which turned out to be true.

Iconic By Collectionzz wanted to pay tribute to this short tour, and asked Matt Ryan Tobin to create an officially licensed print for us. This release continues their series of iconic Black Sabbath prints.

Purchase at iconic.collectionzz.com.

Notes:

Illustrator: Matt Ryan Tobin

Print Size: 18" x 24"

Edition Size: 250

Print Method: Screenprint

Hand Numbered: Yes

Authenticity: Holographic sticker

Price: $75.00