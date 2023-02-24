BLACK SABBATH – 1973 Italy Screenprint Now Available
February 24, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Black Sabbath’s iconic Italian Tour happened exactly 50 years ago in February 1973. It was the band’s first tour of Italy, and they were promoted as “the most revolutionary pop group,” which turned out to be true.
Iconic By Collectionzz wanted to pay tribute to this short tour, and asked Matt Ryan Tobin to create an officially licensed print for us. This release continues their series of iconic Black Sabbath prints.
Purchase at iconic.collectionzz.com.
Notes:
Illustrator: Matt Ryan Tobin
Print Size: 18" x 24"
Edition Size: 250
Print Method: Screenprint
Hand Numbered: Yes
Authenticity: Holographic sticker
Price: $75.00