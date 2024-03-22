BLACK SABBATH - Anno Domini 1989-1995 Box Set Featuring TONY MARTIN Era Albums Confirmed For May 2024 Release

At the beginning of the year, Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi shared a video message, summing up his 2023 and teasing what was to come in 2024. He offered the following:

"Last year when I did my message, I did say we'd have a (Tony Martin era) box set coming out. Well, now I've been informed that it'll be out in May. It's been held up with paperwork and legal stuff. But anyway, it's coming out in May now, if you're interested, and I hope you are."

Now, Denmark's iMusic has confirmed a May 31st box set release via BMG, titled Anno Domini 1989-1995. The set features remastered versions of Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994) and a new version of Forbidden (1995) that Iommi remixed for the collection.

It also includes a 1989 Headless Cross tour replica concert book, a 60 page book with photos, artwork and liner notes, and a Headless Cross poster. A vinyl LP version of Anno Domini 1989-1995 will be available, and three exclusive B-side bonus tracks will be i included with the CD version:: "Cloak & Dagger", and the Japan-only releases "What's The Use" and "Loser Gets It All".

Tracklists:

Headless Cross (2024 Remaster)

"The Gates of Hell"

"Headless Cross"

"Devil & Daughter"

"When Death Calls"

"Kill In the Spirit World"

"Call of the Wild"

"Black Moon"

"Nightwing"

"Cloak and Dagger (bonus)

Tyr (2024 Remaster)

"Anno Mundi"

"The Law Maker"

"Jerusalem"

"The Sabbath Stones"

"The Battle of Tyr"

"Odin's Court"

"Valhalla"

"Feels Good to Me"

"Heaven In Black"

Cross Purposes (2024 Remaster)

"I Witness"

"Cross of Thorns"

"Psychophobia"

"Virtual Death"

"Immaculate Deception"

"Dying for Love"

"Back to Eden"

"The Hand That Rocks the Cradle"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Evil Eye"

"What's the Use" (bonus)

Forbidden

"Illusion of Power"

"Get a Grip"

"Can't Get Close Enough"

"Shaking off the Chains"

"I Won't Cry for You"

"Guilty as Hell"

"Sick and Tired"

"Rusty Angels"

"Forbidden"

"Kiss of Death"

"Loser Gets It All" (bonus)