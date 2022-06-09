BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER - "I’m Not Pregnant, So..."

Black Sabbath bass legend, Geezer Butler, took to social media last night to announce that he's tested positive for COVID-19, again.

Says Geezer: "I’m not pregnant so guess I have Covid (again)."



Butler recently announced he had completed work on his upcoming autobiography. He shared the news via social media, stating: "Just turned in the 1st draft of my book so I’m now thinking of titles. So far, I have: Into The Void, Basses Loaded, Past Forward, What The Butler Did, Bassic Instinct. Feel free to send me which of those you think would suit my #autobiography."

Back in April, on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Butler offered some new information on the book:

"I'm just waiting for the edited version to come back so I can go nuts. The trouble is ever since I sent in the manuscript I thought about seven things I've left out. So I'm gonna probably drive them nuts now."

According to Butler, he is looking at a 2023 release.

(Photo - Mick Hutson/Redferns)