BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER's Autobiography To Be Released In 2023

Black Sabbath bass legend, Geezer Butler, recently announced he had completed work on his upcoming autobiography. shared the news via social media, stating: "Just turned in the 1st draft of my book so I’m now thinking of titles. So far, I have:

Into The Void, Basses Loaded, Past Forward, What The Butler Did, Bassic Instinct. Feel free to send me which of those you think would suit my #autobiography."

On the April 28th episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Butler offered some new information on the book:

"I'm just waiting for the edited version to come back so I can go nuts. The trouble is ever since I sent in the manuscript I thought about seven things I've left out. So I'm gonna probably drive them nuts now."

According to Butler, he is looking at a 2023 release.

YellowHeart recently teamed up with Geezer Butler for his first-ever NFT, a graphic novel called The Antibody Collection, which went live on March 25. Geezer shared a couple of previews, which can be found below.

The Antibody is a multi-part NFT collection, offering each chapter as an animated, limited edition NFT. Each NFT features original music (mainly bass guitar) and storylines created by GRAMMY Award winning musician and songwriter Geezer Butler, as well as original artwork by KOL.

At the height of the lockdown, KOL shared the first picture of the demon featured throughout the graphic novel – and the rest was history. Drawing inspiration from the viral pandemic taking the world by storm, Geezer and KOL collaborated to create what ultimately became The Antibody.

A portion of proceeds from this collection will be donated to help humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. Specifically: IFAW, Harmony Fund, Save the Children, and UNICEF.

Chapter One of my upcoming #NFT release “The Antibody” will be going live this Fri, March 25 with @YellowHeartNFT. In addition to the storyline & artwork, never before heard music is unlocked. I’ll be donating my profits to charities benefitting the animals & people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/r4dz7Xozff



— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 23, 2022

Another preview. I know that not everyone is an NFT fan but I had fun putting a story together for this art. This clip actually started it all. Kol had created a couple of @AVFCOfficial pics of grounds. If it has to do with the Villa & charity..I’m in. #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/ziE58fljBP



— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 29, 2022

(Photo - Mick Hutson/Redferns)