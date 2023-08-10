BLACK SABBATH - Black Double Vinyl Edition Of The Ultimate Collection Available In October; Pre-Order Now

A black double vinyl edition of Black Sabbath's The Ultimate Collection will be release on October 6, and is available for pre-order now.

Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham in 1968 by Ozzy Osbourne (lead vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums and percussion). Originally formed as a heavy blues-rock band named Earth, the band began incorporating occult and horror-inspired lyrics with tuned-down guitars, changing their name to Black Sabbath and releasing multiple gold and platinum records in the 1970s.

The Ultimate Collection was curated by band members, resulting in a 17-track collection that features the band’s classic songs including “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.” and “The Wizard,” as well as choice cuts from their classic albums. Remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce (Motörhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges) in 2009.

The collection is the definitive accompaniment for all Sabbath fans as well as those with a love of hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"Paranoid"

"Iron Man"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

"Back Street Kids"

"War Pigs"

"Black Sabbath"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Snowblind"

"Hole In The Sky"

"N.I.B."

"Planet Caravan"

"Never Say Die"

"The Wizard"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Supernaut"

"Changes"