BLACK SABBATH - California Jam Clear Vinyl Double Album Available In September

A clear vinyl 2LP edition of Black Sabbath's California Jam album will be released on September 20 via the Expensive Woodland label.

Black Sabbath is regarded as one of the pioneers of heavy metal, the British band helped define the genre. This fantastic 2LP set features the band's legendary performance at the California Jam Festival in 1974. Includes "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and more. Ozzy and the gang at their peak - you can't miss this.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Tomorrow’s Dream"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Killing Yourself To Live"

"War Pigs"

Side B:

"Snowblind"

"Sabbra Caddabra"

Side C:

"Sometimes I’m Happy"

"Supernaut"

"Iron Man"

Side D:

"Orchid"

"Sabbra Caddabra" (Reprise)

"Paranoid"

"Children Of The Grave"