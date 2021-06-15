BLACK SABBATH Challenge Fans With Newly Created Online "Sabotage: Escape Room"

BMG pay tribute to Black Sabbath with the release of a collection that includes a newly remastered version of the band’s sixth studio album, Sabotage, along with a complete live show recorded during the band’s 1975 tour.

Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition is available as a 4CD set and a 4LP set that includes the same music on 180-gram vinyl plus a bonus 7" with the single edit for “Am I Going Insane" (Radio) and “Hole In The Sky” on the flipside, with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single. Both the 4CD and 4LP versions are available now. Order here. The newly remastered version of the original album is also available via digital download and streaming services.

To commemorate this incredible release, BMG has partnered with Bewilder Box Ltd., creators of award-winning physical and digital escape room adventures and specialists in IP based puzzle gaming, to create an interactive online environment every Sabbath fan will love, the Sabotage: Escape Room.

Enter the mysterious mirror world of Black Sabbath's Sabotage in this this mini online escape room game where your mission is to recover a copy of the coveted Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition. Travel back in time to the 1970s and make your way through 15 minutes of mind-boggling Sabbath-themed puzzles, where only those with sharpest of wits and heaviest riffs will succeed.

Plug in your Gibson SG, turn your brain up to 11 and see if you've got what it takes to be The Prince of Smartness in the Sabotage: Deluxe Edition Escape Room.

Details to note :

· It’s a single player browser game

· Takes approx. 15 minutes to play

· Filled with Sabbath themed challenges

· Fans can preview album tracks and find secrets in the artwork

· Mobile/tablet compatible but full computer/laptop recommended for best experience

· Share your time on social channels using #SabbotageEscapeRoom

Play for free, here.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward recorded Sabotage in London and Brussels and co-produced the album with Mike Butcher. The eight songs were released first in the U.S. in July 1975, and then in the UK that September. Certified gold in America and Silver in the UK, Sabotage earned positive reviews for hard-hitting tracks like “Hole In The Sky” and “Symptom Of The Universe,” as well as more experimental music like “Supertzar,” which featured harp, Mellotron, and the English Chamber Choir.

Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition introduces 16 live tracks (13 of which are previously unreleased) that were recorded in 1975 during the quartet’s US tour for the album. The performances include songs that span the group’s career, from the title track to its 1970 debut Black Sabbath to “Spiral Architect” and “Sabbra Cadabra” from its previous album, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973). Sabotage is represented as well with live takes of “Hole In The Sky” and “Megalomania.”

The music is accompanied by in-depth liner notes that tell the story of the album through quotes from band members and the music media along with rare photos and press clippings from the era. Also included in the package is a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and Sabotage 1975 Tour colour poster.

Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition CD tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

“Hole In The Sky”

“Don’t Start (Too Late)”

“Symptom Of The Universe”

“Megalomania”

“Thrill Of It All”

“Supertzar”

“Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

“The Writ”

Disc Two: North American Tour Live ’75

“Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live” *

“Hole In The Sky”

“Snowblind” *

“Symptom Of The Universe”

“War Pigs” *

“Megalomania”

“Sabbra Cadabra” *

Jam 1 including guitar solo *

Jam 2 including drum solo *

“Supernaut” *

“Iron Man” *

Disc Three: North American Tour Live ’75

Guitar Solo including excerpts of “Orchid” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

“Black Sabbath” *

“Spiral Architect” *

“Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave” *

“Paranoid” *

Disc Four

“Am I Going Insane (Radio)” - Single Edit

“Hole In The Sky”

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

“Hole In The Sky”

“Don’t Start (Too Late)”

“Symptom Of The Universe”

“Megalomania”

Side Two

“Thrill Of It All”

“Supertzar”

“Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

“The Writ”

LP Two: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Three

“Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live” *

“Hole In The Sky”

“Snowblind” *

Side Four

“Symptom Of The Universe”

“War Pigs” *

LP Three: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Five

“Megalomania” *

“Sabbra Cadabra” *

Side Six

Jam 1 including guitar solo *

Jam 2 including drum solo *

“Supernaut”

LP Four: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Seven

“Iron Man” *

Guitar Solo including excerpts of “Orchid” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

“Black Sabbath” *

Side Eight

“Spiral Architect” *

“Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave” *

“Paranoid” *

7” Single

“Am I Going Insane (Radio)” - Single Edit

“Hole In The Sky”

* previously unreleased

"Hole In The Sky" (2021 Remaster):

"Am I Going Insane (Radio)":

(Photo - Sam Emerson)