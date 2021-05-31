BLACK SABBATH Classic "Paranoid" Gets "Sunday Lunch" Treatment From ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox - joined by the mysterious stranger Sidney Jake - are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series. This time they take on the Black Sabbath classic, "Paranoid".

"The kitchen trio take it to the extreme again, and we can confirm no actual feathers were harmed in the making of this video!"

Watch below:

