BLACK SABBATH Classic "Paranoid" Surpasses One Billion Streams On Spotify

According to an update from the Black Sabbbath camp, the band's classic cut, "Paranoid", has joined the Billions Club on Spotify. The song has surpassed more than a billion streams on the difgital platform, joining "Paradise City" (Guns N' Roses), "Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica), "Dancing Queen" (ABBA), "Bring Me To Life" (Evanescence) and many more.

The Billions Club playlist was launched in 2020, showcasing songs on Spotify that have surpassed one billion streams. Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque to mark the achievement.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4 late last year, Tony Iommi remembered writing the Black Sabbath classic “Paranoid”.

Iommi recalls: “We were in the studio doing the Paranoid album. The other guys went out for something to eat, and I sat in the studio, and [the album’s producer, Rodger Bain] said, ‘We need another song. We haven’t got enough songs on the album. Can you put one together?’ I went, ‘Well, no.’

“We were only in there for a couple of days, you see,” the guitarist continued. “And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I’ve never written a three-minute song.’ Sabbath’s always five minutes or six minutes. So I came up with this idea and waited till the others came back from the pub. And then I played them the idea. And, basically, we’d done it there and then.”