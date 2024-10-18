BLACK SABBATH Classic Returns To UK Charts

1970 was a huge year for Black Sabbath - maybe the band’s biggest, report Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. Of course, it was also when the group first began releasing music to the world, so it makes sense that their breakout period would be remembered as one of the most important in their history. The second full-length they dropped that year begins a comeback in their home country… but there’s something oddly coincidental going on.

Paranoid, Black Sabbath’s sophomore project, returns to a chart the band knows very well in the UK. The set reappears on the "Official Rock & Metal Albums" tally this frame. That project lands at #29 at the moment after not being present on the roster last time around.

That’s not usual. It’s common for Black Sabbath to appear on the British charts, especially the one that’s all about the top-selling hard rock and metal collections. What is strange is that the group’s single of the same name is performing exactly as well.

