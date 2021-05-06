BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, drummer Tommy Clufetos. Tommy has sat behind the kit for Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and more. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Tuesday, May 11th at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Tommy's RockTrip is drummer Tommy Clufetos' new hard rock outfit, where he offers his take on the rock 'n roll influences that made him one of the most sought after drummers in the current hard rock scene. Beat Up By Rock 'N' Roll, the debut album, is an in-your-face, honest, kick ass hard rock album. Eric Dover, known for singing and playing guitar with Jellyfish, Slash's Snakepit, and Alice Cooper, handles lead vocals on the album (though Tommy grabs the mic for three tracks). Eliot Lorengo (bass), Hank Schneekluth (guitar), and Nao Nakashima (guitar) round out the supporting cast.

Listen to the song "Make Me Smile" below, and pre-order/save Beat Up By Rock 'N Roll here.

"I wanted to make an album that I would enjoy listening to, while injecting some of the characteristics that I love about my favorite Rock n’ Roll. Hopefully when you listen to it in your car, you realize you are driving way over the speed limit," says Clufetos.

"The lyrics of this song are pretty obvious if you are in the game of music....if you’re a spectator....not so much. Just as a great band once said....”it’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock n’roll”. This business is a bitch, BUT you ride through it all with a smile cause...you “Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll”!!!," adds Clufetos of first single "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll".

Clufetos is already known to legions of rock and metal fans around the world for his incredible drumming skills. Having already played with the likes of Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, and Rob Zombie among others, Clufetos then joined Ozzy Osbourne's solo band and subsequently followed that with his undeniable performances with Black Sabbath on their final tours. In other words, quite the resume! Now, Clufetos continues his rock 'n roll odyssey with his new outfit Tommy's RockTrip,

Tracklisting:

"Heavy Load"

"Welcome To The Show"

"You Got The Cash, I Got The Flash"

"Make Me Smile"

"Do It Again"

"Kid Blood"

"Don’t Be Afraid"

"Beat Up By Rock N’ Roll"

"Got To Play Some Rock N’ Roll"

"The Longevity"

"Power Of Three"

"Make Me Smile":

"Got To Play Some Rock N’ Roll":