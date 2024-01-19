BLACK SABBATH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1992 Beacon Theater Show In New York City Surfaces On YouTube

The East--West Sounds (Memorial) YouTube Channel has shared fan-filmed video of Black Sabbath's entire 1992 New York City show, which took place at the Beacon Theater on October 14th. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"The Mob Rules"

"Computer God"

"Children of the Sea"

"Time Machine"

"War Pigs"

"I"

"Die Young"

-guitar solo -

"Black Sabbath"

"Master of Insanity"

"After All (The Dead)"

- drum solo-

"Iron Man"

"Heaven and Hell"

Encore:

"Neon Knights"

"Paranoid"