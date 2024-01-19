BLACK SABBATH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1992 Beacon Theater Show In New York City Surfaces On YouTube

January 19, 2024, an hour ago

news black sabbath ronnie james dio heavy metal

BLACK SABBATH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1992 Beacon Theater Show In New York City Surfaces On YouTube

The East--West Sounds (Memorial) YouTube Channel has shared fan-filmed video of Black Sabbath's entire 1992 New York City show, which took place at the Beacon Theater on October 14th. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"The Mob Rules"
"Computer God"
"Children of the Sea"
"Time Machine"
"War Pigs"
"I"
"Die Young"
-guitar solo -
"Black Sabbath"
"Master of Insanity"
"After All (The Dead)"
- drum solo- 
"Iron Man"
"Heaven and Hell"

Encore:
"Neon Knights"
"Paranoid"



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources