BLACK SABBATH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1992 Beacon Theater Show In New York City Surfaces On YouTube
January 19, 2024, an hour ago
The East--West Sounds (Memorial) YouTube Channel has shared fan-filmed video of Black Sabbath's entire 1992 New York City show, which took place at the Beacon Theater on October 14th. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"The Mob Rules"
"Computer God"
"Children of the Sea"
"Time Machine"
"War Pigs"
"I"
"Die Young"
-guitar solo -
"Black Sabbath"
"Master of Insanity"
"After All (The Dead)"
- drum solo-
"Iron Man"
"Heaven and Hell"
Encore:
"Neon Knights"
"Paranoid"