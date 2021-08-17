BLACK SABBATH - Gibson Launches TONY IOMMI SG Special Model; Video Trailer

Tony Iommi's iconic riffs, heavy tones, and massively influential albums created the blueprint for heavy metal and many other genres to follow. His career, like the man himself, is universally loved and revered. And while his innovative tuning and playing styles were a major part of his monstrous tones, a heavily-modified 1964 Gibson SG was at the center of it all.

Now Gibson USA has made a guitar based on the iconic original that launched countless heavy riffs, with a mahogany body, bound mahogany neck with a rounded profile, Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech® nut, Grover® Rotomatic® tuners with contemporary style buttons, and chrome-covered P-90 pickups. A reproduction of Tony's "Monkey" sticker is included in the case. A left-handed version is also available.

Check out a video trailer below, and get more info here.