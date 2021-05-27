BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, MY DYING BRIDE, MOTÖRHEAD, And More Contribute To #ILoveMetal - The World's Biggest Metal Prize Draw

In aid of Stagehand's #ILoveLive campaign, the UK metal community is raising money for UK stage crew affected by the pandemic.

UK Metal Merger is raising money for stage crew charity Stagehand’s #ILoveLive campaign, which is providing financial help for all UK stage crew who are in the greatest need. Stage crew seem to be the forgotten ones in the current pandemic. They’re the unsung heroes of the live entertainment world. Without them shows just couldn’t happen.

The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for the whole music industry but particularly for the stage techs, sound engineers, guitar techs, keyboard techs, drum techs, stage managers, production managers, tour managers and other live support personnel who make shows possible.

With no shows since March 2020, crew’s income has been slashed with many finding that they are ineligible for any kind of government financial aid. Many are in desperate need and most are sitting with mental health issues.

Let’s help raise some money to support. It could literally save lives.

UK Metal Merger has collated a selection of exclusive #ILoveMetal prize bundles to this prize draw fundraising campaign. To be in with a chance of winning one or more of the #ILoveMetal prize bundles we are holding a series of prize draws via a Crowdfunder with each entry ticket costing £5.

To enter simply select the prize bundle reward option you wish to enter and purchase at least one prize draw ticket. You can enter multiple times. You can also enter to win multiple prize bundles.

Entries can be purchased between Friday, May 14, 2021 and Friday, June 11, 2021. The winners will be notified by Friday, June 18 via email.

Everyone who enters will get a free download of the ‘Metal-Merger’ album, featuring previously unreleased tracks and remixes.

Some of the prizes up for grabs are listed below:

Bundle - Black Sabbath

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win this exclusive bundle from the founders of heavy metal themselves; Black Sabbath. In collaboration with Laney, Gibson & Epiphone, this incredible collection was donated by the legends that are Tony Iommi and artist Krusher Joule.

Bundle Contents:

- Epiphone Tony Iommi Signature SG Custom personally signed by Tony Iommi

- Laney ‘TI-Boost’ Tony Iommi Signature Boost Pedal

- Exclusive Black Sabbath book personally signed by Tony Iommi. With extras including a pendant, a commemorative tour ticket, picks autographed by Ozzy, Tony, and Geezer, flyers and replicas of tickets for classic shows

- Numbered Limited Edition Black Sabbath Born Again Print hand-signed by Krusher Joule

- Numbered Limited Edition Black Sabbath Happy Samhain Print hand-signed by Krusher Joule

- Black Sabbath 'The End' Live DVD and Angelic Sessions CD

- Krusher Joule 'Corononavirus Survivor' Born Again Sweatshirt

Bundle - Nuclear Blast

The world’s biggest independent metal label Nuclear Blast have kindly supported the ILoveMetal campaign with this stunning package, comprising limited-edition packages from Slayer, Lamb of God, Nightwish, My Dying Bride, Anthrax and Kreator.

Bundle Contents:

- PRS SE Standard Tremonti in Black personally signed by Richard Shaw of Cradle of Filth

- Limited edition deluxe Slayer vinyl box-set featuring six highly-collectible black 6.66 inches and 16 page-booklet.

- Lamb of God 'Lamb of God' Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set, with picture disc LP, digipack (includes bonus track and 20-page booklet), poster and Lamb of God vinyl slipmat

- Nightwish 'Decades: Live in Buenos Aires' Blu-Ray

- My Dying Bride 'The Ghost of Orion' Double Gatefold Picture Vinyl signed by the band

- Anthrax: Kings Among Scotland Vinyl Box Set Album 2 x Vinyl LP, 1 x Vinyl LP, Single Sided, Etched

- Kreator: London Apocalypticon - Live at the Roundhouse CD Digipack and Blu-Ray

- My Dying Bride ‘The Ghost of Orion’ CD signed by the band

Bundle – My Dying Bride

This bundle of limited edition, extremely-rare My Dying Bride merchandise and memorabilia would literally take a lifetime to collect, added to which most items are signed by the band. This is the ultimate My Dying Bride collection, unmatched anywhere on the planet!

Bundle Contents:

- My Dying Bride Backdrop. The only one of its kind. Approximately 12 feet x 12 feet!

- Macabre Cabaret - White-and-Grey Splatter Vinyl Signed by the band

- The Barghest O' Whitby - Red Vinyl Signed by the band

- Rare/Limited Edition 35-page My Dying Bride Photo & Lyric Album signed by the band

- Turn Loose the Swans CD in card slipcase signed by Aaron with message on the back

- My Dying Bride Darklands Brewery Old Earth Bar runner signed by Aaron

- Four My Dying Bride Beermats signed by Aaron

- Four Cans of My Dying Bride Old Earth Beer signed by Andrew and Aaron

- My Dying Bride 6-page tour schedule from late 1996 – signed by Aaron

- Macabre Cabaret CD signed by Aaron with message inside

- The Ghost of Orion CD signed by all band members

- The Angel and the Dark River CD in card slipcase signed by Aaron with message inside

- My Dying Bride track sheet for the song Edenbeast (1999) from Academy Studio signed by Aaron

- Limited Edition My Dying Bride Facemask

- Signed 'The Light at the End of the World' Mousemat

- 'The Ghost of Orion' 72-piece circular jigsaw

Bundle – BMG x Motorhead

Donated by BMG, this comprises a Limited Edition/Rare Motorhead Ace of Spades - Box Set, and the Motorhead 1979 - Double Vinyl Box Set.

Bundle Contents:

- Limited Edition/Rare Motorhead Ace of Spades Box Set

- Motorhead 1979 Double Vinyl Box Set

Bundle - Judas Priest

Heavy Metal legends Judas Priest whose influence on generations of musicians and metal-heads is incalculable, have supported the Stagehand cause with this killer bundle.

Bundle Contents:

- Framed Epitaph Presentation personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill, and Scott Travis.

- Judas Priest – Battle Cry Live from Wacken Festival DVD

- Judas Priest – Angel of Retribution CD and DVD digibook

- Judas Priest – Redeemer of Souls CD

- Judas Priest – Firepower CD

- Judas Priest – Nostradamus Double CD

For complete details, and to enter the draw, head here.