BLACK SABBATH - Learn To Play "Iron Man" With Former GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT; Video

Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott (former Grim Reaper guitarist) is back for another scintillating guitar lesson, this time covering the iconic intro riff from “Iron Man“ off Black Sabbath‘s sophomore album, Paranoid.

A near-ubiquitous track among metalheads of all generations, “Iron Man“ is a great song for beginners to cut their teeth on and veteran players to have in the back pocket. Check it out below:

Tony Iommi receives near-universal recognition as the father of heavy metal. The Gibson Tony Iommi SG Special is a true-to-life re-creation of his prized “Monkey“ SG Special - the axe that produced the sinister proto-metal riffage on Black Sabbath‘s early albums.

This solidbody electric guitar is built around a resonant mahogany body, with a rosewood-capped mahogany neck that‘s ultra-easy on your fingertips or lack thereof. Just like the guitar that inspired it, the Iommi SG Special comes loaded with chrome-covered P-90 pickups that deliver enough high-output, single-coil bite to drive you insane.

In the new video below, Nick Bowcott demos the SG Special: