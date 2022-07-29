BLACK SABBATH Legend TONY IOMMI Performs At Opening Ceremony Of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games; Video
July 29, 2022, an hour ago
Black Sabbath guitar legend, Tony Iommi, was among the performers at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, held at the newly-redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England on Thursday (July 28)
Iommi and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch lead a dream sequence, “Hear My Voice", based on the title track from the 2020 film, Trial Of The Chicago Seven, reimagined by Birmingham-born R&B vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi. A short video from the event can be viewed below.
Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to congratulate his Sabbath bandmate, stating: "Tony Iommi, I was really proud to see you tonight at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in our home town of Birmingham."