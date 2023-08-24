BLACK SABBATH - Limited Edition Vintage Apparel Collection Available Via Roark

According to Billboard, Black Sabbath is embracing nostalgia with a new capsule collection titled “It Runs In Our Veins” in collaboration with the adventure lifestyle brand, Roark. The apparel line officially dropped on Wednesday, August 23rd and features a mix of running tops, bottoms and an active bomber jacket all decorated with the iconic heavy metal band’s logo and photos from the past.

To celebrate the release of the collection, Roark and Roark Run Amok - the brand’s trail running specific apparel - posted a gallery of photos in a joint post showing off the apparel up for grabs. It can be viewed below.

Check out the entire limited collection here.

Black Sabbath's live album Reunion - originally released in October 1998 - will be released on vinyl for the first time on October 13 via Legacy Recordings.

This 3LP set on purple smoke or black vinyl captures Black Sabbath live from their 1997 reunion tour, and features 16 live performances of their greatest hits, remastered from the original source tapes, along with two remixed bonus tracks.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"War Pigs"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"N.I.B."

Side B

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Electric Funeral"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Spiral Architect"

Side C

"Into The Void"

"Snowblind"

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

Side D

"Orchid/Lord Of This World"

"Dirty Women"

"Black Sabbath"

Side E

"Iron Man"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

Side F

"Psycho Man"

"Selling My Soul"

"Psycho Man" (Danny Saber Remix)

"Selling My Soul" (Danny Saber Remix)

Photo by Roark