BLACK SABBATH - Listen To Two Remastered Tracks From New Anno Domini 1989-1995 Box Set; Audio

The new Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath box set, Anno Domini 1989-1995, was May 31.

Anno Domini 1989-1995 features remastered versions of Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994) and a new version of Forbidden (1995) that Tony Iommi remixed for the collection. Listen two two remastered tracks - "Devil & Daughter" and "When Death Calls" - both from the Headless Cross album, below:

The set also includes a 1989 Headless Cross tour replica concert book, a 60 page book with photos, artwork and liner notes, and a Headless Cross poster. A vinyl LP version of Anno Domini 1989-1995 is also available, and three exclusive B-side bonus tracks are included with the CD version:: "Cloak & Dagger", and the Japan-only releases "What's The Use" and "Loser Gets It All".

Order the set here.

Tracklistings:

Headless Cross (2024 Remaster)

"The Gates of Hell"

"Headless Cross"

"Devil & Daughter"

"When Death Calls"

"Kill In The Spirit World"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Black Moon"

"Nightwing"

"Cloak And Dagger (bonus)

Tyr (2024 Remaster)

"Anno Mundi"

"The Law Maker"

"Jerusalem"

"The Sabbath Stones"

"The Battle Of Tyr"

"Odin's Court"

"Valhalla"

"Feels Good To Me"

"Heaven In Black"

Cross Purposes (2024 Remaster)

"I Witness"

"Cross Of Thorns"

"Psychophobia"

"Virtual Death"

"Immaculate Deception"

"Dying For Love"

"Back To Eden"

"The Hand That Rocks The Cradle"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Evil Eye"

"What's The Use" (bonus)

Forbidden

"Illusion Of Power"

"Get A Grip"

"Can't Get Close Enough"

"Shaking Off The Chains"

"I Won't Cry For You"

"Guilty As Hell"

"Sick And Tired"

"Rusty Angels"

"Forbidden"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Loser Gets It All" (bonus)

"Get A Grip" HD video:

"Anno Mundi":

"Headless Cross" HD video:

Anno Domini 1989-1995 unboxing video: