BLACK SABBATH Meets ARETHA FRANKLIN In "Superfools" Mashup Featuring RANDY RHOADS, JAKE E. LEE And ZAKK WYLDE

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Black Sabbath's "Supernaut", Aretha Franklin's "Chain of Fools", and Ozzy Osbourne guitar solos from "Mr. Crowley" (Randy Rhoads), "Bark at the Moon" (Jake E. Lee) and "I Don't Wanna Stop" (Zakk Wylde). Check it out below.

