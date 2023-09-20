BLACK SABBATH Meets ARETHA FRANKLIN In "Superfools" Mashup Featuring RANDY RHOADS, JAKE E. LEE And ZAKK WYLDE

September 20, 2023, 41 minutes ago

news black sabbath aretha franklin jake e. lee randy rhoads zakk wylde heavy metal

BLACK SABBATH Meets ARETHA FRANKLIN In "Superfools" Mashup Featuring RANDY RHOADS, JAKE E. LEE And ZAKK WYLDE

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Black Sabbath's "Supernaut", Aretha Franklin's "Chain of Fools", and Ozzy Osbourne guitar solos from "Mr. Crowley" (Randy Rhoads), "Bark at the Moon" (Jake E. Lee) and "I Don't Wanna Stop" (Zakk Wylde). Check it out below.

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

Check out a previous McClintock mashup featuring  The Temptations' "Get Ready" and Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave".



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews