BLACK SABBATH Meets WHAM! In New "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go To The Grave" Mashup; GEEZER BUTLER Gives Seal Of Approval (Video)

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup, featuring Black Sabbath's "Children Of The Grave" and Wham! hit "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go", with a piece of Van Halen's "So This Is Love" added for good measure. Check it out below.

Black Sabbath bassist has shown his support for McClintock's work, sharing the link via Twitter. HIs message can be viewed below.